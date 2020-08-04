The 47th Commencement of Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb., took place recently. Due to the Directed Health Measures that are in effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was a virtual ceremony.
Some 891 students, including those earning more than one degree, and 220 who completed their studies this past summer and fall, were listed in the commencement program. The 891 students earned 983 degrees; 59 students earned two degrees, 12 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.
The ceremony includes Spring 2020 candidates and the 220 graduates who completed their studies this past summer and fall.
Keaton King of Mondamin received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Agriculture – Agronomy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.