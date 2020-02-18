Donate at one of the upcoming local blood drives
Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply. That’s why in February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to ‘Give Blood to Give Time,’ ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in three people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 18,460 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Iowa this year. Many of these people will likely have a need for blood.
“A loved one’s cancer diagnosis often makes families and friends feel helpless. That’s why the ‘Give Blood to Give Time’ partnership with the American Cancer Society is so important,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer, American Red Cross. “When someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.”
To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment or make a financial gift, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Blood drives in the area include:
• Panama – Wednesday, Feb. 26, noon to 6 p.m., St. Mary's Parish Center, 204 St. Mary Ave.
• Missouri Valley – Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Missouri Valley High School, 605 E. Lincoln Highway.
Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, reducing red blood cell and platelet production. Other times, the cancer itself or surgical procedures cause the problem. Blood products are often needed. In fact, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet only 3% of people in the United States give blood. More people are needed to donate regularly to help meet the need.
