Social distancing, self-isolation, quarantine: the changes from COVID-19 can be hard to handle. However, Iowans can turn to Iowa Concern for help, says Tammy Jacobs, coordinator for the long-time service from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities, and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge.
Iowa Concern provides access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics.
To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or, visit the website www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or, email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.
“All personal information given to Iowa Concern, whether on the hotline or through e-mail or live chat, is kept confidential,” Jacobs said.
She also suggests visiting Human Sciences Extension and Outreach’s “Finding Answers Now” website at www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/disaster-recovery for additional information and resources on dealing with stress.
