County Road 32, also known as the "Calhoun Cutoff," is currently closed to through traffic now that construction on a box culvert about a mile west of County Road P35 has begun.
"There's a big hole there," Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said of the current status of the culvert's construction during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
The box culvert is one of two, along with one near County Road 39, that is being constructed by M.E. Collins Contracting Co. as part of a project to pave the 3.2-mile stretch of road from state Highway 133 to County Road P35.
In October, Hansel said the closure of County Road 32 means those living east of the construction area will need to use County Road P35 and anyone west of the area will need to go to Highway 133. He also said the roads department has been in contact with nearby residents.
Cedar Valley Paving of Waterloo, Iowa was awarded a $3.9 million bid to complete the paving of the Calhoun Cutoff in July. Cedar Valley was given 180 calendar days to complete the project. The end date for the project is Oct. 15.
The project will be paid for over two fiscal years with funds currently available and funds provided by the state for road and bridge projects, Hansel previously told the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
An initial cost for completing the road had been estimated between $4 million and $7 million.
In April, the county's request to seek relaxation of the design standards to the vertical alignment to reduce or eliminate the utility relocation was approved, potentially saving the county $1.8 million.
The cost to move utilities was approximately $800,000.
Paving of the initial 2.5 miles of road began in 1999. Since then, funding to finish the final portion had repeatedly been an issue.
