The stiff, north wind was cold on the skin Thursday evening, but members of the Blair Youth Shooting Sports (BYSS) team stared it down preparing for their first shoot of the Eastern Cornhusker Trapshooting Conference season.
Dalton Nielsen, Gage Hearn, Wyatt Blackford, Ashton Tranmer, Matt Valasek and their teammates took turns taking aim at their flying targets two days before they were to head to ranges in Bellevue and Papillion for the start of their season — though it was later called off. They did so on their home range north of Blair.
On March 7, BYSS held its own intrasquad shoot as well. Nielsen, Hearn, Clancy Moen, Skyler Puffer and Andrew Browning finished 1-5 among Senior Division marksmen. Riley Brodersen, Triston Clausen, Aaron Pierce, Cole Welte and Adam Pierce were 1-5 in the Junior Division.
BYSS has seen a bit of construction north of town recently. The organization's clubhouse has started to take shape with the cement foundation evident.
Folks can see the progress, and take aim, Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. when the range is open to the public. In between Sundays, the BYSS team will be practicing for Eastern Cornhusker competition.
