The Blair Youth Shooting Sports (BYSS) team had practiced on its home range and was ready for its season-opening shoots in Bellevue and Papillion on March 14.
Unfortunately, those Eastern Cornhusker Trapshooting Conference competitions were unable to take place. The date of the Cornhusker Trapshoot came and went, too, as the nine BYSS seniors ended their careers without state competition.
Blair's 12th-graders came from throughout the area to compete. Alli Nielsen, Tommy Thompson, Kyler Smith, David McBride and Clancy Moen are from Blair, while Grant Brown and Matt Valasek are from Bennington. Tekamah's representation this year is Nic Glup and Jordan Mercier.
Smith led his class at last year's Cornhusker Trapshoot in Doniphan — the 50th incarnation. He hit 131 targets, while Glup hit 126, Moen hit 125 and Valasek took down 125.
