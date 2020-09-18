For more than 20 years, the City of Blair has been working on plans for a bypass to alleviate semi-truck traffic through downtown Blair.
Now, those plans can become reality after the city received notification from the U.S. Department of Transportation that it had been awarded a $7.56 million BUILD grant for the Blair South Bypass.
The project, which will cost an estimated $14 million, will construct a new connection between U.S. Highway 30 and U.S. Highway 75. The south bypass will be about one mile, with three lanes to provide for a passing lane on the uphill sections of the road. A bicycle and pedestrian trail will also run alongside the road.
The road would begin at South Highway 30 and Hollow Road, just north of Walmart, and stretch to the intersection of County Road P35 and U.S. Highway 75.
The bypass is long overdue. The high volume of traffic makes walking or parking along Washington Street dangerous. At times, even having a conversation on the sidewalk is next to impossible because of the noise from the trucks.
A recent traffic count saw roughly 10,000 vehicles per day through one intersection along Washington Street. Approximately 9% of those vehicles crossing through 17th and Washington streets were trucks, which includes straight trucks semis and dump trucks.
City staff and the city council — both past and present — have put in a substantial amount of work to make this project attainable. They remained persistent, not stopping when the city was twice turned down for the necessary funding to see this project move forward. They should be commended for their effort.
