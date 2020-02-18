The following students earned Dean's List recognition for the 2019 fall term at Buena Vista University:
• Steven Grothe of Woodbine through BVU Denison.
• Melinda Moncus of Missouri Valley through BVU Council Bluffs.
• Rachel Stueve of Logan through BVU Council Bluffs.
The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Since 1891, Buena Vista University has prepared students for lifelong success and blends liberal arts with real-world applications. Its traditional campus on the shores of Storm Lake hosts students in a variety of majors and pre-professional programs. BVU also has 16 degree-completion locations, online, and graduate programs.
