Blair Volunteer Fire Department will get a new rescue squad after a bid was approved by the Blair City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
FireFox Rescue Equipment received the bid for a 2020 Ford F-550 rescue squad for $265,844.
BVFD is looking to trade in its older squad after the purchase.
“It is 20-plus years old and we've had numerous issues with it in the last couple of years,” Assistant Chief of EMS Joe Maguire said.
The squad will be purchased with funds from the fees collected in the department's billing process.
Maguire said the department should have $250,000 available to go toward the purchase. It takes approximately 220 days to build the new squad, which would allow the department to acquire the rest of the necessary funds, he said.
Equipment from the old squad would be moved into the new one, with the exception of a new stretcher that would need to be purchased at a later date.
The new rescue squad will be dedicated in memory of Clair McKinnis, a founding member of the Blair Rescue Squad who served 66 years and died March 2.
Assessments levied for Transformation Hill subdivision
The council, acting as the Board of Equalization, approved levying special assessments for paving, water and sewer extensions for the lots on Transformation Hill subdivision.
Some lots have no assessments as they were developed along existing streets that had existing utilities, according to Public Works Director Al Schoemaker. Others are as high as $12,000.
Bid approved for emergency backwash pump
The council approved a bid for an emergency backwash pump and force main at the water treatment plant. Otter Creek Mechanical of Waterbury submitted the low bid of $330,980.
The bid was about $31,000 over budget and $131,000 over the engineer's estimate. However, Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said he did not agree with that estimate.
The project is being funded through the State Revolving Loan Fund program along with the new water intake project.
“It is something that it is needed down there,” Schoemaker said. “In fact, already this spring, the guys were trying drain a tank and all of that water goes into backwash recovery tank. We had water flowing down the driveway during cold temperatures. We had water freezing as we had to take the tank down for some emergency repairs — something that this pump would have allowed them to pump it straight to the storm sewer and not have that situation.”
New truck for parks department approved
The council approved a new utility truck for the parks department.
A 2020 Chevrolet 2500HD pickup truck will be purchased from Sid Dillon Chevrolet for $32,856. The city will trade in a 2007 Chevrolet 2500HD pickup truck with 60,000 miles for $6,000.
