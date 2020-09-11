The Blair Volunteer Fire Department has four new members.
On Sept. 3, Chris Langer, Nick Wulf, Robert Johnson and Anthony Borders were taken off probation to become full members.
Fire Chief Joe Leonard presented the four men to the Blair City Council on Tuesday.
Leonard said he still has two other members on probation.
“With the COVID setback, it set us back in some training,” he said. “Those individuals in the next month, month and a half to two months could be eligible to come off probation.”
