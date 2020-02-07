Following an assessment of district needs, the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education has put together a plan to improve their facilities and therefore their educational programs. Working hard to bring what they believe is the best path forward, they are looking for approval from district patrons to move forward.
All registered voters in the Tekamah-Herman School District in Burt and Washington Counties are being called upon to cast their vote on a proposed $12.5 million bond for building projects within the district. Unlike a more familiar ballot measure, this bond issue will be voted upon via mail with ballots being accepted through 5 p.m. on March 10 at both the Burt and Washington counties courthouses, respectively.
Sarah Freidel, Burt County election commissioner, said that each registered voter residing within the District will receive a ballot by mail at their address as it appears on the voter registration register. No polling places will be open for voting. Ballots will be mailed by the election commissioners of Burt and Washington counties between Feb. 18 and 19. Registered voters wishing to vote in the special election who will be absent from their residences between Feb. 18 and March 10 may contact the Burt County Election Commissioner’s Office or the Washington County Election Commissioner’s Office, as applicable.
If you feel you have not registered to vote in your respective county, Freidel wants to remind potential voters of necessary registration deadlines. Feb. 21 is the last day for mail-in registrations, registrar registrations, delivered registrations and agency registrations for all voters. Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. is the last day for in-person voter registration in the office of the Election Commissioner of Burt County for Burt County voters and in the office of the Election Commissioner of Washington County for Washington County voters.
T-H Supt. Dan Gross said that the project will include construction and renovations of the existing Jr./Sr. High School with the inclusion of new science rooms, combined commons and lunch room, centralized main secure entrance, special education rooms, art room, gym, locker rooms weight and exercise room and additional parking and much more.
Gross also stated that the bond is not expected to affect the overall levy of taxes as the .091 levied towards the building fund will be moved to the bond fund. The nature of the bond request requires an approval of district patrons but, again, should not change the overall tax request.
An informational brochure is soon to be available and informational meetings are being planned to better educate voters on the project.
Commissioner Freidel stated that sealed ballots sealed in the “Return Identification Envelope” may be returned by one of the following means:
1. U.S. Mail: Place postage on the envelope and mail the ballot back in the addressed envelope provided; or
2. Hand Delivery (Burt County voters): Deliver the ballot to the Election Commissioner of Burt County in the Burt County Election Office, 111 North 13th St., Suite 8, Tekamah, NE 68061; or
3. Hand Delivery (Washington County voters): Deliver the ballot to the Election Commissioner of Washington County in the Washington County Election Office, 1555 Colfax St., Blair, NE 68008; or
4. Drop Box (Washington County voters only): The ballot can also be placed in a sealed ballot box located at the Washington County Election Office, 1555 Colfax St., Blair, NE 68008 through March 10 at 5 p.m. There is no drop box for Burt County voters.
NOTE: All ballots from Washington County voters must be in the possession of the Washington County Election Commissioner no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day, March 10.
