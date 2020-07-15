The City of Missouri Valley will allow citizens to burn yard waste for the remainder of July and throughout August from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This permits burning of only trees, tree trimmings, branches, stumps, brush, weeds, leaves, grass, shrubbery, and yard trimmings. It does not allow citizens to burn garbage.
Missouri Valley Fire Chief Caleb Wohlers cautions residents to monitor their small burns and to keep a water supply nearby.
“Though the burn ban allows for open burning, the safest way is to burn in a metal container with a mesh screen,” he said. “Also be mindful of the weather; dry or windy days are not the best days to burn.”
City personnel ask residents to call City Hall in advance at 712-642-3502 or Harrison County Communications Center at 712-644-2736 so the fire department can be notified prior to burning.
