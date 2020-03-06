A burn ban has been issued in Washington County.
Every fire district in the county issued bans starting Wednesday through the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Valley reported a very high to extreme fire danger starting Thursday.
“With how dry the area is and how high the winds are supposed to get, we can't be having fires get out of control,” Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.