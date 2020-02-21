CHI Health Missouri Valley Nurse LuAnn Burkhart recently received the DAISY Nursing Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The DAISY Foundation, with DAISY standing for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, was created in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at the age 33 from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an autoimmune disease.
Barnes’ family wanted to recognize the great care he received while in the hospital, so they created the DAISY Nursing Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which is done in partnership with healthcare organizations to honor nurses who go “above and beyond” and make that extraordinary differences in patients’ and families’ experiences in healthcare.
Award winners are selected through a set of criteria with nominations being submitted by patients and families, fellow nurses, physicians, and staff members.
Each nomination tells a story of the heartfelt compassion and outstanding clinical skill a nurse has given a patient or family.
