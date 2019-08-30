Two brothers and a juvenile were arrested for assaulting and robbing a Blair man of $70 Sunday, according to court documents.
Tyler S. Will, 20, and Dylan K. Will, 19, of Blair are charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony; and third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The brothers appeared in Washington County Court on Monday. Bond for each brother has been set at $30,000 or 10 percent.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, who is 19, reported to police Sunday he was assaulted by three people at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim said he didn't know two of the men, but he identified the third as a 16-year-old boy.
The victim told officers the boy and the two men picked him up at his house. They were driving a gold 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight. They drove around Blair for a while before driving to Dixon Road, east of Blair near the Missouri River. The victim said they were going to “smoke weed.”
After arriving, all four individuals got out of the car. The boy and the two men, later identified as Tyler and Dylan Will, went back to the car to get the weed.
Moments later, the victim said, the teen swung a metal bat at him, almost striking him in the head. When the victim tried to walk away, the boy jumped on him from behind and put him in a choke hold. The victim was able to free himself, but both he and the boy fell to the ground.
That's when Tyler and Dylan Will began kicking and hitting the victim in the arms, back and face. The victim ended up in a ditch beside the road and the boy and the brothers fled.
Police documented injuries to the victim's elbow, right side of his body and his face.
The victim said before getting into the car with the brothers and the teen, he had $80 in his pocket. After the assault, he had only $10.
Police contacted the boy at his house and placed him into custody for the assault. The teen admitted to assaulting the victim, but denied using a bat or taking the money. He also identified the brothers as the other assailants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.