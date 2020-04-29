Work to replace the decking on the U.S. Highway 30 bridge over Willow Creek in Missouri Valley began a few weeks ago. The construction work reduced the traffic over the bridge to one lane. Temporary stop lights were put in place to provide an alternating flow over the bridge.
