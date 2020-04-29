Bridge construction
Buy Now

Work to replace the decking on the U.S. Highway 30 bridge over Willow Creek in Missouri Valley began a few weeks ago. The construction work reduced the traffic over the bridge to one lane. Temporary stop lights were put in place to provide an alternating flow over the bridge.

 Brad Swenson

Work to replace the decking on the U.S. Highway 30 bridge over Willow Creek in Missouri Valley began a few weeks ago. The construction work reduced the traffic over the bridge to one lane. Temporary stop lights were put in place to provide an alternating flow over the bridge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.