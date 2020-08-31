The Brick Road Artists will present new art created while confined during the coronavirus pandemic.
The show, which will include paintings, photographs and sculptures, will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Heartland Tasting Room.
The show will also feature Linda Sorensen Meigs as a special guest speaker. She will speak beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Meigs is an Omaha native who has her art work in private collections locally, nationally and internationally. She specializes in pastel and mixed media paintings. She also wrote a children's book, “Nebraska from A to Z.”
Meigs purchased the Florence mill in 1998 and has since been known in her role as the “Mill-Lady.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.