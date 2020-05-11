During his daily news conference in Lincoln on Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that youth baseball and softball may start practice on June 1.
Games, however, can't start until June 18 with several rules and restrictions in place.
Baseball and softball, specifically, can start because they involve limited contact. Other sports will still be suspended.
High school weight rooms will also have the option to open during the month of June, according to a Lincoln Journal Star (journalstar.com) report. Schools must follow the same guidelines as reopened fitness centers, gyms and health clubs to do so.
More information, including official rules and restrictions, will be published in Friday's Arlington Citizen and Washington County Enterprise. The story will also be posted to enterprisepub.com/sports.
