UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Friday with rescheduled dates and times.
Disabled Plattsmouth High School phone lines and fire alarms will cause schedule changes for the Blair High School football team and the Arlington volleyball team, according to The Plattsmouth Journal.
Blair Activities Director Dan Hutsell confirmed that the Blair football game against Plattsmouth will now be played Saturday at Plattsmouth. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. (Updated at 2:45 p.m. Friday)
Arlington, meanwhile, will play its Plattsmouth tournament games in Nebraska City on Saturday.
Plattsmouth Activities Director Keith Maly told the Journal's Brent Hardin that district officials learned Thursday that phone lines had been accidentally cut on the high school campus. Those lines were attached to fire alarms in the high school and Plattsmouth Fitness Center buildings.
Classes at Plattsmouth High were canceled, which also means Plattsmouth is unable to host football against Blair tonight and tournament volleyball matches on Saturday. The phone lines and fire alarms will likely not be fixed until Monday.
"When we realized that the fire alarms were cut as well, then it became a safety issue," Maly told the Journal. "That meant we wouldn't be able to have activities here this weekend."
UPDATED 2 p.m. Friday: Arlington volleyball, meanwhile, is scheduled to play in Nebraska City on Saturday as the Plattsmouth tournament schedule has been shifted there. The Eagles are set to open play with a 10 a.m. match against Platteview at Nebraska City Middle School. Arlington Activities Director James Shada confirmed the location change via email at 2 p.m.
Nebraska City is asking that just four family members of each athlete attends Saturday's matches under its COVID-19 attendance guidelines, which were also shared by Shada to Arlington families.
