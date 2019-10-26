Arlington football coach Steven Gubbels is calling it a career after 22 seasons.
While he will continue coaching track and field, the coach said Saturday morning that it's time to step away from football after 204 games in which he went 104-100. In the 20 seasons before Gubbels arrived, the Eagles won just 47 games.
The coach said there were ups and downs during his 22 years, but, “Honestly, I only remember the good ones.”
The Eagles — who capped their coach's career with a 50-6 win Friday — made the playoffs 12 times during Gubbels' tenure. The program also picked up its first-ever playoff victory in 2003 under him.
The AHS coach was Huskerland Preps' Class C-1 Behrens Coaching Award recipient in 2016 when he led the winningest team in program history. The Eagles finished 10-1 that year.
Gubbels said he looks forward to spending more time with family during upcoming falls, particularly with his daughter, Kailynn, playing high school sports.
The coach said the highlights of his 22 years wouldn't have been possible without the people around him. He gave credit to his fellow coaches and players for the Eagles' successes over the past two decades.
For more on this story and the Eagles' 50-6 season-ending win, check out Thursday's Arlington Citizen or go online to enterprisepub.com/sports on Tuesday.
