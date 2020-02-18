Join in for breakfast and some birdwatching at Hitchcock Nature Center’s lodge on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m.
Enjoy a tasty assortment of breakfast items while learning about Iowa's feathered friends with accomplished birder Nic Salick.
Learn more about the species that call Iowa home, get tips and tricks to improve your own bird identification skills, and view the real thing from your indoor vantage point at the beautiful Loess Hills Lodge.
This program is designed for older learners, so participants should be age 12 and over please. Cost of the program includes park admission, programming, and breakfast.
Online pre-registration is required as space is limited. For more information and to register online, visit www.pottcoconservation.com. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283.
Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge; weather permitting. This event is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
