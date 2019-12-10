Hank Frost was aggressive Friday night, finishing his wrestling matches progressively quicker during the course of the Blair Invitational.
The Bears' 138-pounder earned pins in 1:11, 50 and then 49 seconds in the finals.
“There's just a switch you've got to turn on,” Frost said.
Blair was “on” to the tune of five bracket champions as it won its home tournament with 189 points — 21 more than second-place Logan View. Seven Bears overall competed for their weight class' title, while 13 earned top-four finishes altogether.
BHS coach Erich Warner said the championship round was a good indicator that, yes, Frost and the Bears were ready to battle on their second night of young season.
“There was a lot of good matches and a lot of our kids started down in the matches. Then, in the second and third period, they fought their way back,” the coach said. “That just comes down to guts and want-to. I'm just excited to start the season that way. It's kind of a good foot to get off on.”
The 126-pound invite champion, sophomore Landon Templar, admitted he may have flipped the switch a little bit late against Logan View's Dru Mueller in the finals. He trailed by two points until the very end of third period when he was able to send his match to overtime.
“It definitely gave me some excitement,” Templar said of his match-changing move to force extra time. “And then also seeing my team behind my back, having me the whole time. Everybody was cheering on their feet.”
The 126-pounder wound up with a 6-4 sudden victory, finishing the night with a 3-0 record — the same mark as Blair 170-pounder Trey Lewis. Lewis won his bracket with two pins and a 4-1 championship decision against Nick Horst of Platteview.
Lance Hume, meanwhile, pinned his way through the 220-pound bracket, matching Frost's output. He won his bouts in 27 seconds, 1:14 and then 3:22 in the finals.
The Bears' Braden Hanson, however, had to earn his Blair Invite title like Templar. The 182-pounder trailed 5-2 before the very end of the second period, but scored two late points and took control against Lincoln North Star's Sheldon Isom.
“They were definitely big,” Hanson said. “Kind of shifted the momentum of the match.”
From there, the BHS junior scored an escape and the lead before holding off a hard-charging Isom, 7-6.
“Gas tank wasn't too much of an issue, but with his good attacks it was tough,” Hanson admitted.
Blair was tough overall Friday. Jesse Loges (106 pounds) and Dex Larsen (195) added second-place finishes, while Josh Rogge (138), Duncan Loges (145), Treyton Jones (160) and Brady Soukup (285) took third. Jim Rasmussen (182) and Luke Frost (113) were fourth.
Overall, the Blair wrestling machine's switch was flipped to “on” as it won its opening weekend, home invite for the fourth straight year.
Bears split season-opening duals
Before welcoming a tournament field to BHS on Friday, the Bears hosted Fremont and Papillion-La Vista South for a season-opening triangular.
Coach Warner's squad went 1-1, topping the Tigers 60-12, but falling to the Titans 39-29.
Blair started the year with eight pins against Fremont. Frost, Duncan Loges, Dylan Berg, Lewis, Hanson, Soukup, Jesse Loges and Templar all ended their matches early with Frost's going the quickest in 1:28.
Larsen and Hume also picked up decision wins at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.
The Bears found the competition more difficult against Papillion-La Vista South, however. Just Soukup and Duncan Loges earned pins against the Titans, while Hanson, Larsen and Templar went the distance in their victories.
The 10-point dual loss was Blair's first since before it won last season's Class B duals title.
