The Blair Police Department is again offering its Citizens Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy is an informative and fun eight session course that will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday nights, beginning April 2. Each session will last approximately two hours.
The program gives citizens an opportunity to learn more about the operations of the BPD and covers a variety of topics including:
• Department organization and history
• Hiring process
• Chaplain program
• Use of force
• Defensive tactics
• Drug awareness
• Department K9 program
• Emergency vehicle operations
• Traffic stops and enforcement
• Criminal investigations
• Digital safety
Participants will also be able to participate in a firearms range with a certified law enforcement weapons instructor and ride along with a Blair police officer on patrol.
For more information, contact Capt. Aaron Barrow at 402-426-4747 or email abarrow@blairnebraska.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.