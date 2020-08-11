Are you missing a 20-pound antique bell? The Blair Police Department has one in its possession and is seeking to find its owner.
Police Chief Joe Lager said the bell, which may have belonged to an old school or church, was found in a yard in Blair.
“It would be nice to get it back to the rightful owner,” Lager said.
Anyone with information on the bell or who it might belong to is asked to call the Blair Police Department at 402-426-4747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.