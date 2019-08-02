The Blair Police Department has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Highway Safety Office to purchase one in-car camera system, according to Mark Segerstrom, administrator of the NDOT Highway Safety Office.
“In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days,” Segerstrom said. “The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety.”
The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $3,500.
BPD received a grant from the NDOT Highway Safety Office last month to purchase an in-car camera system and a mobile radar unit. That grant was worth $4,400.
