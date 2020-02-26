Wolves shut down Hawkeyes
West Harrison could not find any offensive consistency in a 61-34 setback to IKM-Manning during the first round of the Class 1A Boys District Basketball Tournament on Feb. 20 in Manning.
“We had plenty of looks, we just didn’t knock down enough,” stated Hawkeyes Coach Rowdy Evans. “They’re a great team, but our guys kept battling thoughout the entire night.”
Sage Evans paced the Hawkeyes with 18 points and eight rebounds.
The Hawkeyes graduate five seniors, including Nick Clark, Cody Radil, Karter Nelson, Nick Rife and Tyler Melby. Rife became the school’s ninth all-time 1,000 point career scorer, and finished his career with 1,036 career points.
West Harrison finished the season at 10-12
Class 1A Boys District Tournament
Boys BB: 2-20-2020 @ Manning
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 9 9 6 10 34
IKM-Manning 20 17 17 7 61
Scoring: Mason King 4; Nick Rife 5; Karter Nelson 4; Tyler Melby 2; Brecken Pavlik 1; Sage Evans 18.
Rebounds: King 3; Rife 5; Nelson 3; T. Melby 4; Pavlik 3; Koleson Evans 4; S. Evans 8.
Assists: King 1; Rife 1; Nelson 2; T. Melby 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 3.
Steals: Rife 1; T. Melby 2.
Blocks: Nelson 1; S. Evans 2.
Hawkeyes Record: 10-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.