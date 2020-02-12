Wolves edge Panthers
Logan-Magnolia couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 47-40 loss at IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 7 in Manning.
Tre Melby finished with a game-high 12 points, while Carter Edney added nine points and three assists.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (4-11 WIC, 7-12) will be at Boyer Valley on Friday to close out the regular season. The Panthers open the Class 1A Tournament trail on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Council Bluffs St. Albert when they battle Woodbine.
Boys BB: 2-7-2019 @ Manning
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 3 14 12 11 40
IKM-Manning 13 8 15 11 47
Scoring: Baker Lally 2; Dylan Cunard 8; Gabe Walski 7; Carter Edney 9; Tre Melby 14.
Rebounds: Lally 12; Cunard 7; Walski 5; Edney 1; Melby 10.
Assists: Lally 3; Cunard 3; Walski 1; Edney 3; Melby 1.
Steals: Calvin Wallis 3; Lally 2; Cunard 3.
Blocks: Cunard 3; Melby 1.
Panthers Record: (4-11 WIC), 7-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.