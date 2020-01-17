Second half sends Wheelers past Big Reds
Audubon used a strong second half to post a 45-29 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference league play on Tuesday night in Audubon.
Gavin Bartalini had a solid evening with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-9 WIC, 0-10) will host Woodbine on Jan. 20; be at Logan-Magnolia on Jan. 21, and be at Riverside on Jan. 24 as the second half of the season continues.
Boys BB: 1-14-2020 @ Audubon
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 7 12 5 5 29
Audubon 15 13 11 6 45
Scoring: Will Gutzmer 2; Alec Fichter 5; Gavin Bartalini 17; Steavie Kean 4; Connor Murray 1.
Rebounds: Cole Staska 1; Gutzmer 4; Fichter 2; Bartalini 6; Kean 2; Ben Hernandez 7; Murray 8.
Assists: Bartalini 2.
Steals: Gutzmer 3; Bartalini 2.
Blocks: Bartalni 1; Kean 2.
Big Reds Record: (0-9 WIC), 0-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.