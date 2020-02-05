Big Reds can’t slow Trojans
Missouri Valley couldn’t find the range in a 69-32 setback to Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 31 in Missouri Valley.
Ben Hernandez led the Big Reds with nine points, while Gavin Bartalini added eight points.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-14 WIC, 0-17) will be at Underwood on Friday. Next week, the Big Reds host Shenandoah on Feb. 10, host West Monona on Feb. 13, and open the Class 2A District Tournament play on Feb. 17.
Boys BB: 1-31-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Tri-Center 18 14 22 15 69
Mo. Valley 5 7 8 12 32
Scoring: Will Gutzmer 5; Gavin Bartalini 8; Steavie Kean 4; Jed Kyle 2; Ben Hernandez 9; Connor Murray 4.
Big Reds Record: (0-14 WIC), 0-17.
