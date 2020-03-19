IPSWA announces All-State boys basketball teams
Treynor seniors lead area All-State Selections
by Matt Gengler
Members of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association met in Des Moines over the weekend to discuss the top boys basketball players they’ve seen this past season. The top-24 players in each of Iowa’s four classes were voted upon and selected by a panel of Iowa sportswriters.
Four new state champions were crowned, as Ankeny (Class 4A), Norwalk (Class 3A), Boyden-Hull (Class 2A) and Wapsie Valley (Class 1A) won the 2020 Boys State Basketball titles at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 13.
Several area players from southwest Iowa received All-State honors. In Class 2A, Jack Tiarks (second team) and Jack Stogdill (third team) received honors. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Creighton Nelson (third team) earned all-state status in Class 1A.
A pair of players from the Hawkeye-10 received All-State honors in Class 3A, including Glenwood’s Ryan Blum (second team), and Harlan’s Connor Bruck (third team).
Norwalk’s Boren Born, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, was selected as the 2019-20 Iowa’s Mr. Basketball.
A list of the 2019-20 State Champions, as well as area All-State players are shown below. The complete list can been seen at www.iowasportswriters.com
2019-20 Iowa High School Athletic Association
Boys Basketball, State Champions
Class 4A: Ankeny 78 – Waukee 70
Class 3A: Norwalk 70 – Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68
Class 2A: Boyden-Hull 64 – North Linn 51
Class 1A: Wapsie Valley 65 – Algona Bishop Garrigan 53
2019-20 IPSWA All-State Selections
Class 1A: Creighton Nelson (Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Third Team).
Class 2A: Jack Tiarks (Treynor, Second Team); Jack Stogdill (Treynor, Third Team).
Class 3A: Ryan Blum (Glenwood, Second Team); Connor Bruck (Harlan, Third Team).
Class 4A: Josh Dix (Abraham Lincoln, Third Team).
