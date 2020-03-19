Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 51F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening turning to snow overnight. Low 18F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.