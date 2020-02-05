Tigers net RVC split
Woodbine earned a split in a pair of Rolling Valley Conference home games to close out the first month of the new year.
Tigers grind out win over Crusaders
Woodbine made an eight point halftime lead stand up in a 68-58 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference action on Jan. 30 in Woodbine.
Dylan Hoefer had a dominant game with 24 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots. Wyatt Pryor finished with 13 points and seven assists, while Cory Bantam added 11 points and four assists.
Boys BB: 1-30-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 11 13 16 18 58
Woodbine 14 18 17 15 68
Scoring: Erik Gau 3; Brock Leaders 10; Adam Sherer 7; Wyatt Pryor 13; Cory Bantam 11; Dylan Hoefer 24.
Rebounds: Gau 1; Leaders 2; Sherer 3; Pryor 5; Bantam 8; Smith 2; Hoefer 13.
Assists: Leaders 1; Sherer 3; Pryor 7; Bantam 4; Smith 1.
Steals: Gau 1; Leaders 1; Bantam 1.
Blocks: Hoefer 2.
Tigers Record: (5-6 RVC), 8-8.
Tigers rally falls short
Woodbine stayed close, but could not overcome a slow start in a 53-51 setback to Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 31 in Woodbine.
Cory Bantam and Erik Gau finished with 11 points apiece, while Dylan Hoefer added 10.
Up Next: Woodbine (5-7 RVC, 8-9) will travel to Ar-We-Va on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 10, and host Fremont-Mills on Feb. 11 to close out the regular season.
Boys BB: 1-31-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ptn-Chrdn 17 9 9 18 53
Woodbine 5 16 7 13 51
Scoring: Erik Gau 11; Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 5; Wyatt Pryor 8; Cory Bantam 11; Dylan Hoefer 10.
Rebounds: Gau 2; Leaders 4; Sherer 3; Pryor 9; Bantam 12; Kael Smith 1; Hoefer 6.
Assists: Leaders 3; Sherer 1; Pryor 3; Bantam 2; Hoefer 2.
Steals: Sherer 1; Pryor 4; Bantam 1.
Blocks: Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (5-7 RVC), 8-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.