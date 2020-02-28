Third time a charm for Tigers
Last second steal and basket leads to spot in 1A District Final
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Woodbine’s defense stepped up when it counted the most, resulting in a 41-39 win over Boyer Valley in the Class 1A District Semifinals on Feb. 25 in Council Bluffs.
“We’ve been battling injuries all season long, not knowing who’s going to be able to play on a given night,” stated Tigers’ Coach Kyle Bartels. “Going into Tuesday, we knew we were going to get Boyer Valley’s best shot, we just had to find a way to keep it close and find a way to win it at the end. It’s an unbelievable feeling right now.”
Woodbine’s Brock Leaders knocked the ball out of the Boyer Valley ball handler’s control, Layne Pryor picked up the loose ball and fired a perfect strike to Wyatt Pryor who laid it off the glass, and the ball dropped through the net as time expired giving the Tigers the thrilling last-second victory. Boyer Valley had defeated Woodbine twice during regular season play, but Woodbine had the last say.
The Tigers have been playing some of their best basketball of the year in the post-season, including a 52-49 overtime win over Logan-Magnolia on Feb. 20, and Tuesday’s nailbiting last-second victory. The Tigers had won five straight entering the post-season.
Boyer Valley took an early 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers defense limited the Bulldogs to three second-quarter points. Woodbine’s Adam Sherer and Brock Leaders both had first half three-point baskets to keep the Tigers in contention.
“Brock and Adam don’t get the stats, but they keep us in games with their game-winning plays, from steals to guarding the opponent’s top-player,” Bartels added. “We wouldn’t be here without them.”
Layne Pryor, who’s seeing his second game of the season after an injury at the end of the football season, made his presence felt with a crowd-pleasing two-handed slam dunk midway through the third quarter. Wyatt Pryor added a three-point basket at the end of the third quarter to swing momentum back in the Tigers favor.
Wyatt and Layne Pryor finished with 12 points apiece for the Tigers, with Dylan Hoefer adding seven points and five rebounds.
The Tigers’ three seniors, Leaders, Wyatt Pryor, and Adam Sherer, combined for 37 wins in the past four years, including just three when they were freshmen (2016-17).
“This is when you want to be playing your best,” Bartels stated, “We don’t have anything to lose, and we get a chance to play in front of another huge crowd in a great environment in Thursday’s District Final. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
Up Next: Woodbine (8-8 RVC, 13-10) played in the Class 1A District Final on Feb. 27 against St. Albert at Tri-Center. The winner advanced to the Class 1A Substate Final on Feb. 29 in Mapleton.
Class 1A District Tournament - Semifinals
Boys BB: 2-25-2020 @ Council Bluffs
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 7 11 11 12 41
Boyer Valley 12 3 9 15 39
Tigers Scoring
Scoring: Brock Leaders 3; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 12; Cory Bantam 4; Layne Pryor 12; Dylan Hoefer 7.
Rebounds: Leaders 4; W. Pryor 7; Bantam 2; L. Pryor 7; Hoefer 5.
Assists: Leaders 1; Sherer 1; W. Pryor 6; L. Pryor 1; Hoefer 1.
Steals: Erik Gau 1; Leaders 1; W. Pryor 1; L. Pryor 1; Hoefer 1.
Blocks: None.
Tigers Record: (8-8 RVC), 13-10.
Bulldogs Scoring
Scoring: Adam Puck 3; Jaidan TenEyck 12; Gavin Reineke 15; Dylan Berens 2; Lucas Berens 7.
Bulldogs Record: (15-1 RVC), 20-3.
