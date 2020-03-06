Falcons quickness disrupts Tigers
By Matt Gengler
Woodbine knew they had to make shots in order to compete, but they couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 52-43 setback to Council Bluffs St. Albert in the Class 1A District Final on Feb. 27 at Tri-Center.
“First off, I’m extremely pleased with how we competed in a high-intensity environment,” stated veteran Head Coach Kyle Bartels. “The Tiger fans packed the gym 45 minutes before tip-off. Our guys were ready to play; just wish we could have given a better outing.”
St. Albert led 14-6 after the first quarter, and extended the lead to 20-6 with six minutes remaining in the first half. Woodbine made a mini-run late in the first half, pulling to within 22-13 by halftime. The Tigers’ Dylan Hoefer converted a three-point play to start the second half, closing the gap to 22-16. But St. Albert used its quickness and athleticism to their advantage, bolting on a 17-4 run to close the third quarter.
“I told our guys at the end of the third quarter, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’, Bartels added. “We didn’t get the result we had hoped for, but like it has been all season, our effort was evident, especially by the way we finished.”
Woodbine outscored St. Albert 19-10 in the final frame, closing the final margin to nine points. This was the Tigers’ first District Final appearance since 1997.
Dylan Hoefer had a solid game with 18 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots. Wyatt Pryor added 10 points and six rebounds, while Brock Leaders added six points and two blocked shots.
Woodbine finished the regular season by winning five of their final six games, including last-second victories over Logan-Magnolia and Boyer Valley. The Tigers will graduate three seniors, including Brock Leaders, Adam Sherer and Wyatt Pryor, as they combined to win 37 games in the past four seasons.
“It’s not difficult to sum up what these three have meant to our program,” Bartels concluded. “They did everything that was asked of them, showed up early, stayed late, and they provide tremendous leadership both on and off the court. Yes, they will be missed, but we have been very fortunate to have these three be great role models for both our team and fans. It’s been an honor to coach them.”
Woodbine finished the season at 13-11.
Class 1A District Tournament - Finals
Boys BB: 2-27-2020 @ Tri-Center
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
St. Albert 14 8 20 10 52
Woodbine 6 7 11 19 43
Scoring: Brock Leaders 6; Wyatt Pryor 10; Cory Bantam 6; Layne Pryor 3; Dylan Hoefer 18.
Rebounds: Leaders 2; Adam Sherer 1; W. Pryor 6; Bantam 2; L. Pryor 6; Hoefer 13.
Assists: Leaders 1; W. Pryor 2; Bantam 1; L. Pryor 1; Hoefer 2.
Steals: Leaders 1; Sherer 2; W. Pryor 2; Bantam 2; Hoefer 1.
Blocks: Leaders 2; Bantam 1; L. Pryor 1; Hoefer 2.
Tigers Record: (8-8 RVC), 13-11.
