Tigers hold off Panthers in OT
Logan-Magnolia led by five points after three quarters, but Woodbine made the plays down the stretch to pull out a 52-49 overtime victory in the first round of the Class 1A Boys District Tournament on Feb. 20 in Council Bluffs.
“We picked the right time of the year to start peaking,” stated Tigers Coach Kyle Bartels. “Lo-Ma has a great team, and we have a ton of respect for their program. Our guys didn’t flinch, and we made the plays we had to down the stretch.”
Woodbine was led by Wyatt Pryor’s 18 points, four assists and three steals, while Dylan Hoefer added nine points and nine rebounds. Layne Pryor, who was out a majority of the basketball season due to a football injury in the regular season finale, made his return to the basketball court. The Tigers junior finished with 12 points and three rebounds in his first game of the season.
Logan-Magnolia had too many chances get away early in the game, as this was the Panthers’ sixth loss of the season by less than seven points. Dylan Cunard had a night to remember with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Gabe Walski added 14 points, two assists and one steal.
“You can’t say enough about our two seniors,” Panthers Coach Steve Froehlich said about Walski and Cunard. “They have been the heartbeat of our team the last four years. I hope our younger guys remember this moment, and use it as the driving force in the off-season. We have a lot of pieces coming back, and with the right amount of work, we could change some of those close losses into wins.”
Up Next: Woodbine (8-8 RVC, 12-10) played in the Class 1A District Semifinal contest on Feb. 25 in Council Bluffs against Boyer Valley. Logan-Magnolia (5-11 WIC, 8-14) saw their season come to a close.
Class 1A District Basketball Tournament
Boys BB: 2-20-2020 @ Council Bluffs
Teams 1 2 3 4 O T
Woodbine 7 16 9 14 6 52
Lo-Ma 12 10 15 10 2 49
Woodbine Stats
Scoring: Erik Gau 3; Brock Leaders 1; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 18; Cory Bantam 6; Layne Pryor 12; Dylan Hoefer 9.
Rebounds: Gau 1; Leaders 2; Sherer 5; W. Pryor 7; Bantam 2; L. Pryor 3; Hoefer 9.
Assists: Gau 1; Leaders 1; Sherer 4; W. Pryor 4; L. Pryor 1.
Steals: Leaders 1; Sherer 2; W. Pryor 3; Bantam 2; D. Hoefer 1.
Blocks: Sherer 1.
Tigers Record: (8-8 RVC), 12-10.
Lo-Ma Stats
Scoring: Baker Lally 4; Dylan Cunard 21; Gabe Walski 14; Tre Melby 10.
Rebounds: Calvin Wallis 2; Lally 5; Cunard 10; Walski 5; Carter Edney 1; Melby 9.
Assists: Lally 4; Cunard 1; Walski 2; Edney 4; Melby 2.
Steals: Lally 3; Walski 1; Edney 2; Melby 2.
Blocks: Melby 4.
Panthers Record: (5-11 WIC), 8-14.
