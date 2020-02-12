Tigers throttle Rockets
Woodbine used a fast start in posting a 65-41 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 7 at Westside.
Wyatt Pryor led the way with 18 points, four assists, and three steals, while Dylan Hoefer finished with 16 points. Erik Gau finished with a season-high 10 points.
Up Next: Woodbine (6-8 RVC, 9-10) will open up the Class 1A District Tournament play on Feb. 20 at Council Bluffs St. Albert when the Tigers face the Lo-Ma Panthers.
Boys BB: 2-7-2020 @ Westside
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 20 13 20 12 65
Ar-We-Va 8 9 7 17 41
Scoring: Erik Gau 10; Brock Leaders 7; Adam Sherer 6; Wyatt Pryor 18; Kylon Reisz 2; Cory Bantam 6; Dylan Hoefer 16.
Rebounds: Gau 1; Leaders 4; Sherer 4; Pryor 6; Reisz 1; Bantam 8; Sloan Smith 1; Kael Smith 1; Hoefer 5.
Assists: Gau 3; Leaders 8; Sherer 1; Pryor 4; Bantam 1; Hoefer 2.
Steals: Gau 1; Pryor 3; Hoefer 1.
Blocks: Pryor 1; Sl. Smith 1; Kael Smith 1; Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (6-8 RVC), 9-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.