Tigers finish with two straight wins
Woodbine picked up a pair of wins to close out the regular season. The Tigers open up Class 1A District Tournament play on Feb. 20 when they face Logan-Magnolia at Council Bluffs.
Tigers edge Crusaders in RVC finale
Woodbine relied on solid defense and timely shooting to pick up a tight 37-35 win at Coon Rapids-Bayerd in the Rolling Valley Conference finale on Feb. 10 in Coon Rapids.
Wyatt Pryor netted 16 points while adding nine rebounds and two assists. Dylan Hoefer finished with nine points, while Adam Sherer chipped in six.
Boys BB: 2-10-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 10 8 8 11 37
Cn. Rpd-Byrd 7 10 7 11 35
Scoring: Brock Leaders 3; Adam Sherer 6; Wyatt Pryor 16; Cory Bantam 3; Dylan Hoefer 9.
Rebounds: Erik Gau 1; Leaders 6; Sherer 4; Pryor 9; Bantam 4; Hoefer 6.
Assists: Leaders 2; Sherer 1; Pryor 2; Bantam 1; Hoefer 2.
Steals: Pryor 2; Bantam 1.
Blocks: Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (7-8 RVC), 10-10.
Tigers knock off Knights in home finale
Woodbine sent their seniors off with a win, as Woodbine posted a 47-37 win over Fremont-Mills in non-conference play on Feb. 11 in Woodbine.
Wyatt Pryor added nine points and four assists. Brock Leaders finished with six points and one steal, while Adam Sherer pitched in three points and two steals. Dylan Hoefer led the way with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Up Next: Woodbine (7-8 RVC, 11-10) will open up the Class 1A District Tournament play on Feb. 20 at Council Bluffs St. Albert when the Tigers face the Lo-Ma Panthers.
Boys BB: 2-11-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Fre-Mills 8 11 10 8 37
Woodbine 12 10 11 14 47
Scoring: Erik Gau 6; Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 3; Wyatt Pryor 9; Cory Bantam 8; Dylan Hoefer 15.
Rebounds: Erik Gau 1; Leaders 1; Sherer 2; Pryor 5; Bantam 8; Hoefer 16.
Assists: Gau 1; Sherer 2; Pryor 4; Bantam 5.
Steals: Leaders 1; Sherer 2; Pryor 2; Hoefer 1.
Blocks: None.
Tigers Record: (7-8 RVC), 11-10.
