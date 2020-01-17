Hawkeyes top Tigers in RVC
West Harrison outlasted Woodbine, 56-45, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Mondamin.
Nick Rife led West Harrison with 20 points and six assists, while Karter Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Tigers, 35-14.
Woodbine was paced by Dylan Hoefer’s 13 points and six rebounds, while Cory Bantam added 11 points and three assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (4-4 RVC, 4-6) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 20, at Ar-We-Va on Jan. 21, host Whiting on Jan. 23, and be at Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28. Woodbine (4-4 RVC, 5-6) will be at Missouri Valley on Jan. 20, host Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 21, travel to Exira/EHK on Jan. 24, and host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 27.
Boys BB: 1-14-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 16 2 14 13 45
West Harrison 13 12 16 15 56
Woodbine Stats
Scoring: Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 9; Wyatt Pryor 4; Cory Bantam 11; Kael Smith 2; Dylan Hoefer 13.
Rebounds: Sherer 1; Pryor 3; Bantam 4; Hoefer 6.
Assists: Erik Gua 1; Leaders 3; Sherer 2; Pryor 3; Bantam 3; Hoefer 1.
Steals: Sherer 1; Pryor 2; Bantam 1.
Blocks: Pryor 1; Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (4-4 RVC), 5-6.
WH Stats
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 6; Nick Rife 20; Karter Nelson 11; Tyler Melby 8; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 4; Sage Evans 6.
Rebounds: Gilgen 4; Rife 4; Nelson 8; Melby 6; Pavlik 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 10.
Assists: Gilgen 3; Rife 6; Melby 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 6.
Steals: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Melby 3; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 2.
Blocks: Nelson 4; Pavlik 2; K. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-4 RVC), 4-6.
