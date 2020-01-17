Hawkeyes top Tigers in RVC

West Harrison outlasted Woodbine, 56-45, in  Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Mondamin.

Nick Rife led West Harrison with 20 points and six assists, while Karter Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds.  The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Tigers, 35-14.

Woodbine was paced by Dylan Hoefer’s 13 points and six rebounds, while Cory Bantam added 11 points and three assists.

Up Next: West Harrison (4-4 RVC, 4-6) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 20, at Ar-We-Va on Jan. 21, host Whiting on Jan. 23, and be at Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28.  Woodbine (4-4 RVC, 5-6) will be at Missouri Valley on Jan. 20, host Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 21, travel to Exira/EHK on Jan. 24, and host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Jan. 27.

 

 

Boys BB: 1-14-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Woodbine            16            2            14            13            45

West Harrison            13            12            16            15            56

 

Woodbine Stats

Scoring: Brock Leaders 6; Adam Sherer 9; Wyatt Pryor 4; Cory Bantam 11; Kael Smith 2; Dylan Hoefer 13.

Rebounds: Sherer 1; Pryor 3; Bantam 4; Hoefer 6.

Assists: Erik Gua 1; Leaders 3; Sherer 2; Pryor 3; Bantam 3; Hoefer 1.

Steals: Sherer 1; Pryor 2; Bantam 1.

Blocks: Pryor 1; Hoefer 1.

Tigers Record: (4-4 RVC), 5-6.

 

WH Stats

Scoring: Grant Gilgen 6; Nick Rife 20; Karter Nelson 11; Tyler Melby 8; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 4; Sage Evans 6.

Rebounds: Gilgen 4; Rife 4; Nelson 8; Melby 6; Pavlik 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 10.

Assists: Gilgen 3; Rife 6; Melby 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 6.

Steals: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Melby 3; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 2.

Blocks: Nelson 4; Pavlik 2; K. Evans 1.

Hawkeyes Record: (4-4 RVC), 4-6.

