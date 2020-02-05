Fourth quarter sends Spartans past Hawkeyes
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton broke open a close game with a strong fourth quarter in a 53-45 win over West Harrison on Jan. 31 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife paced the Hawkeyes with 15 points and three steals, while Karter Nelson added eight points and seven rebounds.
Up Next: West Harrison (6-6 RVC, 7-8) will be at Ar-We-Va on Thursday and host Boyer Valley on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes close out regular season play when they host Glidden-Ralston on Feb. 10, and travel to River Valley on Feb. 11.
Boys BB: 1-31-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Exira/EHK 13 15 12 13 53
West Harrison 16 11 14 4 45
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 4; Nick Rife 15; Karter Nelson 8; Tyler Melby 6; Brecken Pavlik 4; Sage Evans 6.
Rebounds: Gilgen 1; King 3; Rife 1; Nelson 7; Melby 6; Pavlik 4; Evans 9.
Assists: Gilgen 2; King 1; Rife 2; Melby 2; Evans 6.
Steals: Rife 3; Nelson 2; Evans 3.
Blocks: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Nelson 1; Melby 1; Pavlik 1; Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (6-6 RVC), 7-8.
