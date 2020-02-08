Panthers pick up seventh win
Logan-Magnolia snapped a four-game losing skid with a convincing 68-48 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 4 in Logan.
Four of the five starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by Dylan Cunard’s 20 points. Tre Melby and Carter Edney finished with 14 points apiece, Baker Lally added 11 and Gabe Walski finished with nine.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (4-10 WIC, 7-11) will be at IKM-Manning on Friday. Next week, the Panthers will host Riverside on Feb. 10, and be at Boyer Valley on Feb. 14 to close out the regular season.
Boys BB: 2-4-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Audubon 14 6 17 11 48
Lo-Ma 17 20 10 21 68
Scoring: Baker Lally 11; Dylan Cunard 20; Gabe Walski 9; Carter Edney 14; Tre Melby 14.
Rebounds: Lally 5; Cunard 6; Walski 3; Omar Riaz 1; Tre Melby 10; Tru Melby 1.
Assists: Lally 2; Cunard 3; Walski 10; Edney 7; Tre Melby 1;
Steals: Lally 1; Cunard 1; Walski 2; Edney 1; Tre Melby 2.
Blocks: Cunard 1; Tre Melby 1.
Panthers Record: (4-10 WIC), 7-11.
