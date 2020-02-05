Panthers drop two tilts
Logan-Magnolia came up short in a pair of contests to end the week.
Falcons trip up Panthers
Council Bluffs St. Albert made just enough plays to tip Logan-Magnolia, 65-62, in non-conference play on Jan. 30 in Logan.
The Panthers were paced by Tre Melby’s 22 points and 12 rebounds. Baker Lally finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Carter Edney added seven points and seven assists.
Boys BB: 1-30-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
St. Albert 16 15 17 17 65
Lo-Ma 13 18 15 16 62
Scoring: Baker Lally 17; Dylan Cunard 16; Carter Edney 7; Tre Melby 22.
Rebounds: Calvin Wallis 1; Lally 9; Cunard 13; Gabe Walski 2; Edney 1; Melby 12.
Assists: Walis 1; Lally 2; Cunard 2; Walski 5; Edney 7.
Steals: Edney 1; Melby 1.
Blocks: Cunard 1; Melby 2.
Panthers Record: (3-9 WIC), 6-10.
Vikings pull away late
AHSTW made just enough plays to knock off Logan-Magnolia, 61-48, in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 31 at Avoca.
Dylan Cunard led the way for the Panthers with 17 points and adding nine rebounds. Tre Melby and Gabe Walski finished with 14 points apiece.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-10 WIC, 6-11) will be at IKM-Manning on Friday. Next week, the Panthers will host Riverside on Feb. 10, and be at Boyer Valley on Feb. 14 to close out the regular season.
Boys BB: 1-31-2019 @ Avoca
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 12 11 12 13 48
AHSTW 17 13 16 15 61
Scoring: Baker Lally 3; Dylan Cunard 17; Gabe Walski 14; Tre Melby 14.
Rebounds: Lally 7; Cunard 9; Walski 2; Jackson Thomsen 1; Melby 8.
Assists: Lally 3; Cunard 2; Walski 2; Edney 2; Melby 1.
Steals: Lally 1; Cunard 1; Walski 2; Melby 1.
Blocks: Melby 4
Panthers Record: (3-10 WIC), 6-11.
