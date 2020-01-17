LMBBB1.jpg
Logan-Magnolia's Baker Lally takes the ball strong to the basket in Tuesday's Western Iowa Conference battle with Tri-Center.

 photo courtesy: Ben Thompkins Lo-Ma Yearbook

Panther boys drop two close WIC tilts

Logan-Magnolia came up short in two Western Iowa Conference battles earlier this week. 

Bulldogs rally past Panthers

Logan-Magnolia could not make a first quarter lead stand up in a 45-42 setback at Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 13 in Oakland.

Tre Melby paced the Panthers with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Gabe Walski chipped in 12 points and two assists.

Boys BB: 1-13-2019 @ Oakland

Teams              1            2            3            4            T

Lo-Ma               16            7            9            10            42

Riverside            5            12            11            17            45

Scoring: Calvin Wallis 2; Baker Lally 3; Dylan Cunard 2; Gabe Walski 12; Brody West 3; Tre Melby 20.   

Rebounds: Wallis 2; Lally 2; Cunard 6; Walski 1; West 1; Melby 10.  

Assists: Lally 3; Cunard 2; Walski 2; Carter Edney 1; West 2.

Steals: Cunard 4; West 1; Melby 1.

Blocks: Cunard 1.

Panthers Record: (2-6 WIC), 4-6.

Trojans trip up Panthers

Tri-Center outlasted Logan-Magnolia, 49-42, in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Logan.

Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-7 WIC, 4-7) will host West Monona on Jan. 20, host Missouri Valley on Jan. 21, and be at Treynor on Jan. 24 as WIC play continues.

Boys BB: 1-14-2019 @ Logan

Teams              1            2            3            4            T

Tri-Center        12            11            11            15            49

Lo-Ma               4            17            8            13            42

Scoring: No stats reported.

Panthers Record: (2-7 WIC), 4-7.

