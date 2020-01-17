Panther boys drop two close WIC tilts
Logan-Magnolia came up short in two Western Iowa Conference battles earlier this week.
Bulldogs rally past Panthers
Logan-Magnolia could not make a first quarter lead stand up in a 45-42 setback at Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 13 in Oakland.
Tre Melby paced the Panthers with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Gabe Walski chipped in 12 points and two assists.
Boys BB: 1-13-2019 @ Oakland
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 16 7 9 10 42
Riverside 5 12 11 17 45
Scoring: Calvin Wallis 2; Baker Lally 3; Dylan Cunard 2; Gabe Walski 12; Brody West 3; Tre Melby 20.
Rebounds: Wallis 2; Lally 2; Cunard 6; Walski 1; West 1; Melby 10.
Assists: Lally 3; Cunard 2; Walski 2; Carter Edney 1; West 2.
Steals: Cunard 4; West 1; Melby 1.
Blocks: Cunard 1.
Panthers Record: (2-6 WIC), 4-6.
Trojans trip up Panthers
Tri-Center outlasted Logan-Magnolia, 49-42, in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night in Logan.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (2-7 WIC, 4-7) will host West Monona on Jan. 20, host Missouri Valley on Jan. 21, and be at Treynor on Jan. 24 as WIC play continues.
Boys BB: 1-14-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Tri-Center 12 11 11 15 49
Lo-Ma 4 17 8 13 42
Scoring: No stats reported.
Panthers Record: (2-7 WIC), 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.