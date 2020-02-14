Defense leads Panthers past Bulldogs
Logan-Magnolia capped off the home season with an impressive 64-35 win over Riverside in the Western Iowa Conference finale on Feb. 10 in Logan.
Tre Melby finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Dylan Cunard added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers outrebounded the Bulldogs, 41-30 while forcing nine steals.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (5-11 WIC, 8-12) will be at Boyer Valley on Friday to close out the regular season. The Panthers open the Class 1A Tournament trail on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Council Bluffs St. Albert when they battle Woodbine.
Boys BB: 2-10-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Riverside 8 5 9 11 35
Lo-Ma 23 13 14 14 64
Scoring: Calvin Wallis 1; Baker Lally 2; Randen Bradshaw 1; Dylan Cunard 15; Gabe Walski 10; Carter Edney 7; Jackson Thomson 2; Tre Melby 24; Tru Melby 2.
Rebounds: Lally 6; Bradshaw 2; Cunard 9; Walski 7; Edney 2; Tre Melby 13; Tru Melby 2.
Assists: Lally 4; Bradshaw 2; Cunard 2; Walski 5; Edney 2.
Steals: Bradshaw 1; Cunard 2; Walski 3; Edney 2; Nicio Adame 1.
Blocks: Tre Melby 6.
Panthers Record: (5-11 WIC), 8-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.