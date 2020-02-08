IKM-Manning gets past Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley was unable to overcome a slow start in a 67-47 loss to IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 4 in Missouri Valley.
Gavin Bartalini led the Big Reds with 16 points, while Ben Hernandez added 10.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (0-15 WIC, 0-18) will be at Underwood on Friday. Next week, the Big Reds host Shenandoah on Feb. 10, host West Monona on Feb. 13, and open the Class 2A District Tournament play on Feb. 17.
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
IKM-Man 16 19 12 20 67
Mo. Valley 4 20 8 15 47
Scoring: Cole Staska 3; Will Gutzmer 4; Gavin Bartalini 16; Eli Fouts 3; Jed Kyle 2; Alexis Manzo 3; Ben Hernandez 10; Connor Murray 4.
Big Reds Record: (0-15 WIC), 0-18.
