Hawkeyes scores 10th win of season
West Harrison picked up a pair of wins earlier this week.
Hawkeyes bounce Wildcats in RVC finale
West Harrison used a strong first half to finish with an 81-50 win over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 10 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife continues his strong play with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sage Evans added 18 points and eight rebounds.
Boys BB: 2-10-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Gldn-Rlstn 6 16 14 14 50
West Harrison 23 20 14 24 81
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 8; Mason King 4; Nick Rife 21; Chantz Cleaver 4; Karter Nelson 6; Tyler Melby 9; Brady Melby 2; Brecken Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 3; Sage Evans 18; Cody Radil 2.
Rebounds: Gilgen 3; King 1; Rife 11; Cleaver 1; Nelson 6; T. Melby 7; Pavlik 5; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 8; Radil 10; Nick Clark 3.
Assists: King 3; T. Melby 2; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 2; Clark 2.
Steals: King 1; Rife 3; Nelson 1; T. Melby 1; K. Evans 1; Clark 1.
Blocks: Gilgen 1; Nelson 1; T. Melby 1; Pavlik 1; S. Evans 2; Clark 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (8-8 RVC), 9-11.
Hawkeyes hold off Wolverines
West Harrison used a fast start and held off a late charge to preserve a 60-58 win at River Valley in non-conference play on Feb. 11 in Correctionville.
Mason King drained six three-point baskets, leading the Hawkeyes with 26 points while adding four assists. Nick Rife added 10 points.
Up Next: West Harrison (8-8 RVC, 10-11) will open the Class 1A District Tournament play on Thursday, Feb. 20, when they travel to face IKM-Manning in Manning.
Boys BB: 2-11-2020 @ Correctionville
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 26 10 11 13 60
River Valley 13 16 15 14 58
Scoring: Grant Giglen 3; Mason King 26; Nick Rife 10; Karter Nelson 6; Tyler Melby 6; Sage Evans 9.
Rebounds: Gilgen 2; King 2; Rife 3; Nelson 6; Melby 5; Pavlik 1; Koleson Evans 2; S. Evans 5.
Assists: King 4; Rife 1; Nelson 3; Melby 2; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 4.
Steals: S. Evans 4.
Blocks: S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (8-8 RVC), 10-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.