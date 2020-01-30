Hawkeyes roll Warriors
West Harrison tallied their largest scoring output of the season in a 79-21 rout over Whiting in non-conference play on Jan. 23 in Mondamin.
The Hawkeyes had 11 of the 12 suited players reach the scoring column in their sixth win of the season. Nick Rife finished with 21 points, while Mason King and Tyler Melby added nine points apiece.
Up Next: West Harrison (5-5 RVC, 6-7) will travel to Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28, and then host Exira/EHK on Jan. 31 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Boys BB: 1-23-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Whiting 5 12 2 2 21
West Harrison 32 22 17 8 79
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 4; Mason King 9; Nick Rife 21; Karter Nelson 8; Tyler Melby 9; Brady Melby 4; Brecken Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 6; Sage Evans 8; Cody Radil 2; Nick Clark 4.
Rebounds: Gilgen 3; King 2; Chantz Cleaver 2; Nelson 4; T. Melby 2; B. Melby 3; Pavlik 3; K. Evans 5; S. Evans 8; Radil 2; Clark 1.
Assists: Gilgen 2; King 5; Rife 3; Nelson 1; T. Melby 6; B. Melby 1; Pavlik 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 4; Radil 1.
Steals: Gilgen 4; King 2; Nelson 3; T. Melby 1; Clark 3.
Blocks: Gilgen 2; Nelson 2; S. Evans 1; Radil 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (5-5 RVC), 6-7.
