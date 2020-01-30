WHBoysBB.jpg
West Harrison's Nick Rife glides to the basket in Thursday's non-conference win over Whiting.

 photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin

Hawkeyes roll Warriors

West Harrison tallied their largest scoring output of the season in a 79-21 rout over Whiting in non-conference play on Jan. 23 in Mondamin.

The Hawkeyes had 11 of the 12 suited players reach the scoring column in their sixth win of the season. Nick Rife finished with 21 points, while Mason King and Tyler Melby added nine points apiece.

Up Next: West Harrison (5-5 RVC, 6-7) will travel to Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28, and then host Exira/EHK on Jan. 31 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.  

 

 

Boys BB: 1-23-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Whiting            5            12            2            2            21

West Harrison            32            22            17            8            79

Scoring: Grant Gilgen 4; Mason King 9; Nick Rife 21; Karter Nelson 8; Tyler Melby 9; Brady Melby 4; Brecken Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 6; Sage Evans 8; Cody Radil 2; Nick Clark 4.

Rebounds: Gilgen 3; King 2; Chantz Cleaver 2; Nelson 4; T. Melby 2; B. Melby 3; Pavlik 3; K. Evans 5; S. Evans 8; Radil 2; Clark 1.

Assists: Gilgen 2; King 5; Rife 3; Nelson 1; T. Melby 6; B. Melby 1; Pavlik 1; K. Evans 2; S. Evans 4; Radil 1. 

Steals: Gilgen 4; King 2; Nelson 3; T. Melby 1; Clark 3.

Blocks: Gilgen 2; Nelson 2; S. Evans 1; Radil 1.

Hawkeyes Record: (5-5 RVC), 6-7.

