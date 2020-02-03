West Harrison holds off Paton-Churdan
West Harrison made the clutch plays down the stretch to secure a 52-43 win at Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Churdan.
Nick Rife led the Hawkeyes with 18 points and four steals, while Sage Evans finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Up Next: West Harrison (6-5 RVC, 7-7) will host Exira/EHK on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes host East Mills on Feb. 3, travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 4, and host Boyer Valley on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Boys BB: 1-28-2020 @ Churdan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 12 16 8 16 52
Paton-Churdan 11 9 7 16 43
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 9; Mason King 4; Nick Rife 18; Karter Nelson 4; Tyler Melby 4; Koleson Evans 1; Sage Evans 12.
Rebounds: Gilgen 6; King 3; Rife 7; Nelson 7; Melby 7; Brecken Pavlik 2; K. Evans 6; S. Evans 10.
Assists: Gilgen 1; King 3; Rife 3; Melby 1; S. Evans 4.
Steals: Gilgen 3; King 2; Rife 4; Nelson 1; S. Evans 3.
Blocks: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Nelson 1; S. Evans 2.
Hawkeyes Record: (6-5 RVC), 7-7.
