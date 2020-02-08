WHBoysBB.jpg
West Harrison's Mason King (4) makes a pass along the baseline in Monday's non-conference game with East Mills. The Hawkeyes have home games remaining on Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 as the regular season comes to a close.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hawkeyes drop two

West Harrison came up short in a pair of battles earlier this week.

Third quarter sends Wolverines past Hawkeyes

East Mills used a huge third quarter to get past West Harrison, 58-47, in non-conference action on Feb. 3 in Mondamin.

Nick Rife led the Hawkeyes with 15 points, while Karter Nelson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

 

Boys BB: 2-3-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

East Mills            12            13            18            15            58

West Harrison            12            12            8            15            47

Scoring: Grant Gilgen 1; Nick Rife 15; Karter Nelson 13; Tyler Melby 9; Brecken Pavlik 2; Sage Evans 7.  

Rebounds: Gilgen 5; Mason King 1; Rife 5; Nelson 10; Melby 9; Pavlik 2; S. Evans 13.

Assists: Gilgen 3; Rife 2; Nelson 2; Melby 2; S. Evans 2.

Steals: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Nelson 1; S. Evans 2.

Blocks: Nelson 1; Melby 1; Koleson Evans 1; S. Evans 1.

Hawkeyes Record: (6-6 RVC), 7-9.

Crusaders tip Hawkeyes

West Harrison played well for three quarters, but came up short in a 52-48 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 4 at Coon Rapids.

Mason King led the Hawkeyes with 13 points, while Nick Rife and Sage Evans had 10 points apiece.

Up Next: West Harrison (6-7 RVC, 7-9) will host Boyer Valley on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes close out regular season play when they host Glidden-Ralston on Feb. 10, and travel to River Valley on Feb. 11.

 

 

Boys BB: 2-4-2020 @ Coon Rapids

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

West Harrison            7            16            9            16            48

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            10            12            14            16            52

Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 13; Nick Rife 10; Karter Nelson 4; Tyler Melby 3; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 4; Sage Evans 10.

Rebounds: Gilgen 3; King 4; Rife 4; Nelson 5; Melby 5; Pavlik 2; K. Evans 3; S. Evans 11.

Assists: King 2; Rife 3; Nelson 1; Melby 2; S. Evans 2.

Steals: Gilgen 1; King 1; Rife 2; Melby 2; S. Evans 1.

Blocks: Rife 1; Nelson 1; S. Evans 1.

Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 7-10.

