Hawkeyes drop two
West Harrison came up short in a pair of battles earlier this week.
Third quarter sends Wolverines past Hawkeyes
East Mills used a huge third quarter to get past West Harrison, 58-47, in non-conference action on Feb. 3 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife led the Hawkeyes with 15 points, while Karter Nelson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Boys BB: 2-3-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
East Mills 12 13 18 15 58
West Harrison 12 12 8 15 47
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 1; Nick Rife 15; Karter Nelson 13; Tyler Melby 9; Brecken Pavlik 2; Sage Evans 7.
Rebounds: Gilgen 5; Mason King 1; Rife 5; Nelson 10; Melby 9; Pavlik 2; S. Evans 13.
Assists: Gilgen 3; Rife 2; Nelson 2; Melby 2; S. Evans 2.
Steals: Gilgen 1; Rife 1; Nelson 1; S. Evans 2.
Blocks: Nelson 1; Melby 1; Koleson Evans 1; S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (6-6 RVC), 7-9.
Crusaders tip Hawkeyes
West Harrison played well for three quarters, but came up short in a 52-48 setback to Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 4 at Coon Rapids.
Mason King led the Hawkeyes with 13 points, while Nick Rife and Sage Evans had 10 points apiece.
Up Next: West Harrison (6-7 RVC, 7-9) will host Boyer Valley on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes close out regular season play when they host Glidden-Ralston on Feb. 10, and travel to River Valley on Feb. 11.
Boys BB: 2-4-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 7 16 9 16 48
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 10 12 14 16 52
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 13; Nick Rife 10; Karter Nelson 4; Tyler Melby 3; Brecken Pavlik 2; Koleson Evans 4; Sage Evans 10.
Rebounds: Gilgen 3; King 4; Rife 4; Nelson 5; Melby 5; Pavlik 2; K. Evans 3; S. Evans 11.
Assists: King 2; Rife 3; Nelson 1; Melby 2; S. Evans 2.
Steals: Gilgen 1; King 1; Rife 2; Melby 2; S. Evans 1.
Blocks: Rife 1; Nelson 1; S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (6-7 RVC), 7-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.