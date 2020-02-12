Hawkeyes gain RVC split
West Harrison split a pair of Rolling Valley Conference battles last week.
West Harrison pulls away from Ar-We-Va
West Harrison used a strong fourth quarter to post a 70-47 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 6 in Westside.
Karter Nelson led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Sage Evans added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Nick Rife finished with 16 points and four assists.
Boys BB: 2-6-2020 @ Westside
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 9 20 21 20 70
Ar-We-Va 14 13 12 8 47
Scoring: Grant Gilgen 2; Mason King 6; Nick Rife 16; Karter Nelson 17; Tyler Melby 9; Brecken Pavlik 4; Koleson Evans 2; Sage Evans 14.
Rebounds: Giglen 4; King 1; Rife 6; Nelson 6; Melby 3; Pavlik 3; K. Evans 3; S. Evans 10.
Assists: Gilgen 2; King 3; Rife 4; Nelson 1; Melby 4; S. Evans 3.
Steals: Gilgen 1; Rife 2; Nelson 2; Melby 2; Pavlik 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 3.
Blocks: Nelson 1; Melby 1; Pavlik 1; K. Evans 1; S. Evans 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-7 RVC), 8-10.
Fourth quarter sends Bulldogs past Hawkeyes
West Harrison came up short in a 50-38 setback to Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 7 in Mondamin.
Nick Rife, who surpassed 1,000 career points, led the way with 13 points and two steals. Sage Evans added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Up Next: West Harrison (7-8 RVC, 8-11) will open the Class 1A District Tournament play on Thursday, Feb. 20, when they travel to face IKM-Manning in Manning.
Boys BB: 2-7-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Boyer Valley 15 4 13 18 50
West Harrison 14 8 10 6 38
Scoring: Mason King 5; Nick Rife 13; Karter Nelson 4; Tyler Melby 3; Brecken Pavlik 2; Sage Evans 11.
Rebounds: Grant Gilgen 1; King 1; Rife 4; Nelson 9; Melby 4; Pavlik 1; S. Evans 8.
Assists: King 1; Rife 3; Nelson 1; Melby 1; Koleson Evans 1; S. Evans 3.
Steals: King 1; Rife 2; Nelson 1; K. Evans 1.
Blocks: King 1; Nelson 3; Pavlik 2.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-8 RVC), 8-11.
xxxxxxxxxx
West Harrison Boys Basketball
1,000 point career scorers
1) Jake Roden (2010-2014) – 1,393
2) Lee Roden (1996-2000) – 1,287
3) Drew Stirtz (1998-2002) – 1,236
4) Paul Mathis (1998-2002) – 1,231
5) Erik Smith (2001-2005) – 1,204
6) Ty Houston (2015-2019) – 1,162
7) Kevin Carlson (1988-1992) – 1,108
8) Shane Blazek (1988-1992) – 1,017
9) **Nick Rife (2017–2020 – 1,000
** Two more regular season games (Feb. 10, Feb. 11); Open District Tournament on Feb. 20 @ Manning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.