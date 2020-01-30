Spartans rally past Tigers
Woodbine played well for three quarters, but could not seal a win in a 52-50 setback at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Jan. 24 at Elk Horn.
Wyatt Pryor led the way with 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Dylan Hoefer tallied 12 points and four rebounds.
Up Next: Woodbine (4-5 RVC, 7-7) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday, and Paton-Churdan on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will host C-A-M on Feb. 4 and travel to Ar-We-Va on Feb. 7.
Boys BB: 1-24-2020 @ Elk Horn
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 14 15 10 11 50
Exira/EHK 11 12 12 17 52
Scoring: Erik Gau 2; Brock Leaders 7; Adam Sherer 5; Wyatt Pryor 15; Cory Bantam 9; Dylan Hoefer 12.
Rebounds: Gau 2; Leaders 6; Sherer 2; Pryor 9; Bantam 3; Kael Smith 1; Hoefer 4.
Assists: Leaders 2; Sherer 3; Pryor 5; Bantam 1.
Steals: Hoefer 1.
Blocks: Hoefer 1.
Tigers Record: (4-5 RVC), 7-7.
