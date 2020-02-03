Eagles edge Panthers
Logan-Magnolia could not overcome a poor second quarter in a 60-49 setback to Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday in Logan.
Gabe Walski finished with 13 points and dished out 10 assists. Dylan Cunard added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (3-9 WIC, 6-9) will be at AHSTW on Friday. Next week, the Panthers host Audubon on Feb. 4 and will be at IKM-Manning on Feb. 7 as WIC play continues.
Boys BB: 1-28-2019 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Underwood 11 22 13 14 60
Lo-Ma 14 9 10 16 49
Scoring: Baker Lally 14; Dylan Cunard 12; Gabe Walski 13; Tre Melby 10.
Rebounds: Calvin Wallis 1; Lally 2; Randen Bradshaw 1; Cunard 7; Walski 4; Carter Edney 4.
Assists: Wallis 1; Lally 1; Bradshaw 1; Walski 10; Edney 1.
Steals: Lally 1; Cunard 1; Walski 4.
Blocks: Cunard 1.
Panthers Record: (3-9 WIC), 6-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.